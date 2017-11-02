The Demise Of Prez Mills Paved Way For One Term Presidency - Spio Garbrah

Related Stories Former US ambassador and NDC presidential hopeful, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah has said that the demise of late President Evans Atta-Mills while in office opened the door for one term presidency, instead of the two-term convention.



Making his claim on the Good evening Ghana Show, Dr. Spio Garbrah further stated that since the country is now in the era of the 'one-term presidency', President Akufo- Addo must also serve only one term in his presidential office.



To buttress his point, he cited that both former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor served two terms, however after former Prez Mills died in his first term, the two-term convention was broken.



He noted that it is now very easy for Ghanaians to vote a president out after just one term as was done to John Dramani Mahama, and therefore, Akufo- Addo must also serve one term.



Spio-Garbrah who revealed his intentions of battling for the NDC flagbearer position joins former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah, former Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi and former Minister of Health, Alban Bagbin, who have expressed the desire to contest the office.



