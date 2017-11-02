Ayisi Boateng’s Apology, Right Thing To Do – Kofi Bentil

Related Stories Vice President of Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil, says the apology rendered by Ghana’s High Commissioner, George Ayisi-Boateng "is the right thing to do".



Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, addressing TESCON members at the Kumasi Technical University over the weekend stated emphatically that he will use his capacity as High Commissioner to favor only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it…



“Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now…” he said.



Mr Ayisi was rebuked for his comment and was asked to apologise.



Even though he had initially defended his comments and refused to render an unqualified apology, in a statement released on Wednesday, Mr Ayisi said: upon sober reflection, he has "decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region over the weekend. I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of High Commissioner that I occupy. I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation. I regret the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated a public outcry. I, therefore, wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians.”



Commenting on this on his facebook page, Mr Bentil said: “Mr. Ayisi-Boateng, I have nothing against you personally, I found your statements most distasteful, but I think your apology is the right thing to do. I hope you can regain the people’s trust as their representative in SA.”





