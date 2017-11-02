80 NDC MP's Call On Mahama To 'Force' Him To Contest Election 2020 

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region, and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon Clement Apaak has disclosed that some MPs from the Minority side of the House, visited the office of the former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday.



According to him, 80 Members of Parliament including himself who believe in John Mahama, decided to visit him and make their intentions known to him that as a matter of necessity, he must lead the NDC in the next general elections in 2020.



He said that though the Parliamentarians met his absence, they were able to relay their message through his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.



He made this known on Akomadan based Cruz FM's Morning Show.



"Only yesterday 80 NDC MPs including myself went to the office of the former president, he wasn't present, his Chief of Staff was there, Julius Deborah, and our interest is simple. He's the only person capable of leading the NDC back to victory," Clement Apaak said.



" . . We told him it was not negotiable and whether he likes it or not he will contest," he added.



He however said that the rest of the MPs who were not part were not happy that they were not informed.



" . . That is because others didn't know and they're mad at us . . . those of us who went believe that Mahama is the best person to lead us back into winning power . . . everyone is saying what they like and for us we say Mahama is the one we like . . . it was a private decision by those of us who believe in John Mahama and the fact that we expect him to come back and finish what he has started," he told Cruz FM



He added that the longest serving legislator on the NDC side was not part of the 80 MPs who visited the office of the former President.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has 106 members of Parliament after the polls on December 7, 2016 to elect the 5th President and the 7th Members of Parliament of the 4th republic.