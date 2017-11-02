Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has emphatically stated that Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng will not resign from his ambassadorial duty.



Mr. Ayisi-Boateng in a meeting with some Tertiary Education Students Confederacy [TESCON] members to usher in fresh students of the Kumasi Technical University into the network, urged government appointees to follow suit and ensure party members are satisfied before other citizens.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian take it or leave it.”



According to him, he is of the firm belief that it is the right thing to do because the efforts of the party loyalists won them the December 2016 election and they must be rewarded accordingly.



Abronye DC on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme said it will not happen that George Ayisi-Boateng will resign after his apology.



Though the NDC claim it is not coming from him personally but from the flagstaff house and the NPP party at large, Abronye DC says it is not true.



“We would not have fought for his stay as members of the party if he had not regretted his actions, therefore the apology,” he said.



Making reference to agitations made by the largest opposition party members, he said, concerns by the minority calling for Ayisi-Boateng’s removal should be ignored because they [NPP] have done worst things in government and are still in those negative acts.







