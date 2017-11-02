Apology Not Enough, Ayisi-Boateng Must Be Fired - NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the President to sack Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa Mr. George Ayisi Boateng despite his unqualified apology.



According to them, the apology is not sincere enough for him to continue with his work as Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa.



Mr George Ayisi- Boateng rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for making politically incorrect remarks at a forum in Kumasi last weekend.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng was reported to have said, while addressing members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) in the Ashanti Region last weekend, that his first priority was to members of the party and that if he had his own way, members of TESCON would be prioritized for various jobs.



He has been quoted as having said that “…this government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me, for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there; now we are in power so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority are the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it”.



But in a statement signed by himself and issued in Accra yesterday, Mr Ayisi-Boateng acknowledged that his comments were unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Fourth Republican Constitution and the dignified office of High Commissioner which he occupied.



“I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation,” portions of the embattled diplomat's statement read.



However, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, is taking the apology with a pinch of salt.



Speaking on Okay fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, he asserted that the unfortunate comment from the High Commissioner should not be tolerated.



"The president H.E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo should be honorable enough to sack Mr. Ayisi Boateng....Failure to do so will set a bad precedent for his government...the Nana Addo's government is weak enough to even coerce Mr. Ayisi Boateng to apologize," he stated.



Christian Council Of Ghana Wades In



In a related development, the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has described Mr. Ayisi Boateng's apology as a show of statesmanship.



Speaking on Okay fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, General Secretary of the CCG, Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong, stressed that there should be closure on the matter and further discussions ceased once an apology has been rendered, eventhough he considered the comments "undiplomatic", which runs counter to the oath taken by President Nana Akufo-Addo on his inauguration day.



"...his apology should bring discussions on the matter to a rest...politicians should learn from what has happened to Ayisi Boateng and not repeat those same mistakes....The country should be made a better place for for us and generations unborn, our politicians should not divide us with their political comments.



"Whether, he was coerced to apologize or he did it voluntarily, it is good for the country's democracy," he intimated.