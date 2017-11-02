Akufo-Addo Must Reassign Ayisi-Boateng . . . There's No Sincerity In The Apology - Atik

Related Stories Atik Mohammed has asked President Akufo-Addo to reassign Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng.



Over the weekend, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng made certain comments that have offended the sensibilities of the nation.



He noted that in his capacity as High Commissioner, he will prioritize the needs of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) above any other Ghanaian's.



According to him, an NPP person is more important to his mission and so would always favor the party members to the neglect of any other Ghanaian.



Following his disparaging remarks, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng who had initially vowed not to bow to calls from critics for him to render an apology, on Wednesday, issued a letter of apology to Ghanaians saying "I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend.



"I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of the High Commissioner that I occupy. I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation."



He further regretted the effect of his speech to the tertiary students' wing of the NPP - TESCON - which has ignited public outcry and therefore "wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians".



But commenting on the Mr. Ayisi-Boateng's conduct, Atik Mohammed believes the High Commissioner's apology lacks sincerity.



According to him, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng doesn't "mean" his apology because "after making those remarks, he followed it up with a defence; with a justification . . . This is about the third time that he’s talking. And in the first two, you did not show remorse. You did not regret your action. You did not consider what you did as a mistake".



He asked "where lies the sincerity" of the High Commissioner's apology statement.



“I do not see the sincerity and that sincerity condition which is vital to the completion of an apology is missing. It’s not just enough to say that he has apologized so we should admit it,” he stated.



To him, the character of Mr. Ayisi-Boateng proves that "there's a growing frustration within the party. People are unable to meet expectations. They made promises but haven’t been able to fulfill”.



Atik Mohammed called on President Akufo-Addo to reassign Mr. Ayisi-Boateng since he has dented his integrity to be Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa.













