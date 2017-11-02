Not Every Damage Can Be Cured With An Apology - NDC Communicator

Related Stories NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to relieve Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, of his position with immediate effect.



Sammy Gyamfi called for an outright dismissal of the diplomat as a result of some unwarranted remarks made by the diplomat when he met with the tertiary students' wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) - TESCON - over the weekend.



Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, addressing TESCON members at the Kumasi Technical University insisted that he use his capacity as High Commissioner to favor only members of NPP.



He noted that he will represent members of the NPP to the neglect of any other Ghanaian.



To him, NPP members are his top priority as he executes his diplomatic duties in South Africa, saying "this government is doing its best to create job opportunities, and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power, it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it…Indeed, I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend, I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that, because of IMF, we cannot do anything now."



After making such comments, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng was bashed by public and political figures to retract his statements but the diplomat refused to retract until Wednesday, November 1.



He issued a letter of apology stating emphatically that I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend.



"I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of the High Commissioner that I occupy. I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation..." and so "wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians," he said in his apology letter.



But speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Sammy Gyamfi has urged Ghanaians to reject the diplomat's apology, insisting that "not every damage or not every sin can be cured with an apology. If that’s so, then we should forgive a thief after he admits his actions. No! There are some issues which demand that we charge you the necessary penalty”.