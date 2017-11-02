‘Devt In Ashanti Region Non-Negotiable’

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has said infrastructural development for the region is a ‘birthright and non-negotiable.’



According to Bernard Anti-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, president Akufo-Addo cannot delay in providing the region with infrastructural projects especially as it is the party’s strongest base nationwide.



Chairman Wontumi was speaking in an interview on Kumasi based radio station in response to growing concerns in the region about the terrible nature of road networks across the region.



Already, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has estimated about 90% of roads in the Metropolis are in terrible situation with the remaining 10% in fairly good condition.



Antwi-Boasiako said, “Kwame, (referring to the host of the programme) infrastructural projects are our birthright and President Akufo Addo cannot afford to take us for granted.”



“The region was neglected under president Kufour due to our inaction, but not anymore…some of us will exert pressure until our roads are fixed as a matter of urgency,” he stressed.



“Development for Kumasi and the region is our birthright under NPP government and we won’t settle for anything less, it’s the reason why I decided not to contest for the National Chairman position of the party,” he revealed.



He added: “I want to stay in Ashanti Region and fight for projects, already the residents are bitter and complaining about how the region has been neglected and I must remain here to force our appointees to bring more developments here.”



