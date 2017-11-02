NPP Managing Economy Better Than NDC – Spio Gabrah

Related Stories Presidential hopeful Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has commended the Akufo-Addo government for its performance on the macroeconomic front since it assumed office in January 2017.



According to him, the NPP government is doing better with holding inflation and deficits down than the NDC under former President John Mahama did.



“On the law and order issue, they are very low, on trying to deal with the macro-economy in terms of just bringing the numbers down; inflation rate, deficits etc, they are doing better than the NDC had done.



“On sloganeering, they do very well with capturing words that will catch your attention, implementation; quiet weak, infrastructure, we haven’t seen anything yet,” Spio-Gabrah told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



The former trade minister also said Nana Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President.



“This fourth republic, we started off with 8-year government, Ghanaians got used to 8 years under President Rawlings and Kufour but unfortunately the death of President Mills created an instant one-term type scenario for President Mills and I believe that particular incident made it easier for Ghanaians to shorten the 8-year that President Mahama would have enjoyed to term a to 4-year term, President Mills became a one-term President and President Mahama as well”.



Asked if that was going to be the same for President Akufo-Addo, he said: “it will be a one-term for the current President as well”.