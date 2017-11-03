Nana B Leads Ghana's Delegation At Commonwealth Youth Summit In Malaysia

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of National Service Scheme, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) leads Ghana's delegation to the Commonwealth Youth Summit which begins on November 3rd-5th 2017 in Malaysia under the partnership of Commonwealth Secretariat, and the Malaysian government.



This year's summit is under the theme; 'An Intergenerational convergence'.



The summit is expected to focus on essential areas like climate change and Finance, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Peace building and Global Inequality and Social cohesion.



The Commonwealth Youth council who are the organizers of the Youth Summit is the official voice of the more than 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth. It is the largest and most diverse Youth led organization in the world.



The Commonwealth Youth council plays an integral role in advancing the youth development agenda and coordination of activities and policies of the Commonwealth in the field of the youth. The council works for and represent the voice of all young people within the 52 Commonwealth nations.



The goal of the summit is to bring together passionate youth leaders to share experiences, foster learning and as well inspire and expand capacity.