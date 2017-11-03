NPP Leaders Must Disown Vigilantes For Prosecution – GPCC

Related Stories The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed dismay over the recent upsurge in vigilantism, particularly by members of the New Patriotic Party.



The Council says it had hoped the criminal activities of these gangs would stop over time but ten months into the administration of President Akufo-Addo, the perpetrators are rather emboldened to continue their criminal acts as a result of police inaction.



A statement by the Council Thursday, said the criminal activities by the hoodlums and criminal elements wrapped in party colours, is becoming worrying also because party leaders are divided on what to do with them.



The statement said reported cases of lawless acts by the groups in the last one week in Karaga, Tumu and Techiman could not be described as mere co-incidence but a worrying phenomenon that is gradually getting out of hand and that could be threatening the national security set up.



INCREASED ACTIVITIES OF NPP PARTY VIGILANTE GROUPS



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is once again and for the third time this year having to revisit the issue of the violent activities of party vigilante groups, especially that of the ruling NPP, which sadly seem to be on the ascendancy, more than ten months after taking political power. What we considered as normal political transition violence earlier this year and typical of our transitional cycle should not have travelled this far.



It is becoming worrying when these ruling party vigilantes seem to be emboldened by each passing day as a result of the seeming inaction of the Police Service and defiant statements from some party executives in support of these hoodlums. The activities of these criminal elements wrapped in party colours in the last one week in Karaga, Tumu and Techiman could not be described as mere co-incidence but a worrying phenomenon that is gradually getting out of hand and that could be threatening our national security set up.



At this point where the ruling party seem not to be united in its condemnation of these violent activities by its youth, the Council believes that it is now beyond mere condemnation. While the Police Service is now beginning to find their truncheons and handcuffs following the few arrests made so far in Karaga and Tumu, the GPCC is of the strongest conviction that the solutions to this vigilante phenomenon, which could explode in our faces very soon lies squarely with the NPP leadership at all levels to show commitment and courage to disown and handover these criminals to the Police for prosecution.



We also call on the President, through the Minister of the Interior to move beyond encouraging the Police Service to take action, but ensuring that the Inspector General of Police and his Commanders are held accountable for their inactions in the many instances of violent attacks by these criminals.



We also urge the Police investigative and prosecuting outfits as well as the Attorney General's Department to up their game in these matters by presenting water-tight and punitive charges that would lead to successful conviction to serve as a deterrent to those already contemplating similar actions in future.



The Council is also encouraging some of the foreign missions in Ghana to consider taking notice of some of the Party Executives, whose actions and inactions is providing oxygen for fuelling these actions for possible visa and travel bans to their respective countries.



The Council on its part is willing and committed to providing full support to the law enforcement agencies to ward off the potential for any political interference in their work, especially relating to these politically motivated criminal actions.



God bless us all and make our nation great and strong.



Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah

President, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council