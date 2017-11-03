Ghana Pentecostal And Charismatic Council Damns Ayisi Boateng

Related Stories The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has condemned in no uncertain terms, the “divisive and discriminatory” statement by Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, to prioritize needs of New Patriotic Party members over the rest of Ghanaians.



The Council says it views the damnable concession as very disappointing and want President Akufo-Addo “to take serious disciplinary action against him to serve as a deterrent to him and other appointees contemplating similar behaviours in the near future.”



While in a meeting last weekend with members of the NPP’s students wing, the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), Ayisi Boateng professed to attend to the needs of his party members first since for him, they were more Ghanaian than the rest. It has since been condemned roundly.



A statement issued by the Council and signed by its president, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, said ordinarily, the comment “would have passed as yet another political talk from a zealous party executive wanting to impress his partisan audience without any comments, but to the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), the personality of our High Commissioner and Representative of the People of Ghana to no mean a Country like South Africa demands a strong statement of condemnation.



“As A Council, we do not and would never believe that the current thoughts and posture of the High Commissioner represents the position of H.E. the President of the Republic, who has sworn by our Constitution to protect and to do good to all manner of persons irrespective of their political, religious, ethnic and social orientation. We are highly disappointed in him in this instance because aside from being a politician of high repute and an elderly statesman, the diplomatic honour and courtesies bestowed upon him by ALL the people of Ghana have been betrayed.



“For the avoidance of doubt, H.E George Ayisi Boateng should understand that the title of His Excellency bestowed upon the President of the Republic and by extension to his appointed Ambassadors/High Commissioners is a title of privilege and honour from ALL of the people of Ghana for excellent services, and so it behoves on him to render those services equitably without elevating the needs of one group of Ghanaians above others as his divisive and discriminatory statement sought to portray.”



The GPCC also reiterated calls for the Civil and Public Services, including diplomatic representations to be rid of all forms of partisanship so as to sanitize Public Services to avoid some of the very embarrassing situations as presented by this and many other similar cases in the past.



“To this end, the Council believes that the urgent need for a truly professional and accountable Public and Civil Service that would serve the interest of all Ghanaians and not a few privileged politicians is no longer an option but a necessity, which we must begin the debate now.”