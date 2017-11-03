I Left $18k Job To Serve Ghana For GHC9k – Spio-Gabrah

Related Stories Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has revealed he was on an $18,000 international job when former President John Mahama called him to come and serve in his administration.



According to him, he was willing to make the sacrifice because of the love he has for the country.



The former education minister on Starr FM said God has taken him through different experiences in life order to be able to serve Ghana well if given the opportunity as President.



“You’ve gone and been given these experiences by the Almighty God, it will be a shame to put your light under a bushel and not make your knowledge and expertise available to your people.



“I have sacrificed very lucrative salaries and pensions to serve…25 years ago, I was earning $10,000 a month; not to mention benefits; you get a house and car loan for 1 or 2%. I gave that up, I also gave the same thing up at the World Bank group where you even earn bigger salaries and bigger pensions.



“The last time I was in Tunisia when President Mahama called for me to leave that job to come to Ghana, I was earning almost $18,000 a month and I gave that up to come and take $2,000 as a minister, so I am willing to sacrifice for Ghana,” he said.



Spio-Gabrah who is confident of emerging flagbearer of the umbrella Family also noted that even though the NPP government is struggling with security issues, it is doing well with the economy.