Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Trade Minister under the John Mahama administration has described as false a news report claiming he has commended the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



According to the report, Mr Spio-Garbrah described the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration as being better at managing the economy than the NDC.



“On the law and order issue, they are very low, on trying to deal with the macro-economy in terms of just bringing the numbers down; inflation rate, deficits etc, they are doing better than the NDC had done” he was reported to have said.



However, Mr Spio-Grabrah in reaction said the report is misleading and inaccurate.



In a post on his Facebook wall, the one-time diplomat said, “I cited specifically NPP’s better performance with regards to inflation and the budget deficit—these are facts—, but then to note that just those two variables do NOT constitute an “economy” so the headline that “NPP is doing [better] than NDC in managing the economy” and attributed to me which some media houses are running, is inaccurate”.



He adds: “I have not said anywhere that the NPP is doing better than NDC in managing the economy. For example, the NPP is at least GHC 2 billion short in revenue generation; has seen a slippage in the exchange rate, including frequent shortages of dollars on the open market; NPP has been unable to pay various categories of workers on time; to tame increases in the prices of fuel and utilities; and they have done very little to create jobs and generate employment; or to diversify the economy. So the headline is deliberately twisted and we shall respond to it...”