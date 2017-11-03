Prophet 1 Backs Wontumi For National Chairmanship Position (PHOTO)

Related Stories The founder, and general-overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Rev. Ebenezer Obambour Darkwa Yiadom, has said it would be wasteful on the part of any politician to pump money and time into campaigns which seeks to remove Benard Antwi Boasiako from office.



Over the years, the Ashanti Rgional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Benard Antwi Boasiako, has established himself as an integral member of the party and the massive support he continues to enjoy, according to Rev Yiadom, would make it difficult for any politician within the NPP to take over his position.



Rev. Ebenezer Obambour Darkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet 1, said this last Sunday when Mr. Antwi Boasiako joined him to worship at his church.



With few months to the next constituency, regional and national elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), potential aspirants are busily consulting with party faithful to make decisions on the polls.



One of such would-be aspirants is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



He is said to be making strategic consultations and gearing up to challenge Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.



The two will clash in a fierce contest to chair the affairs of the governing party in the Ashanti region if the incumbent does not move up for a higher position.There are rumors chairman Wontumi will move up and contest national chairmanship even though he has been tight-lipped on the matter.



It is on the back of this that Rev. Ebenezer Obambour Darkwa Yiadom called for restraint on the part of any candidate with intent to contest the “unconquerable” Wontumi.



“You won’t win against Wontumi. There are people God has made this way no matter how hard you try, you won’t win if you contest him. He can decide to climb up the ladder and decide to contest for the National Chairmanship position, he would win. It is all about his good works and dedication”, Rev. Ebenezer Obambour Darkwa Yiadom said.



