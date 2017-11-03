‘Vigilante Groups Are Working Against President’s Promise’

Related Stories Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior has condemned vigilante groups describing their them as people working against the fulfillment of President’s manifesto promise to the people.



“You cannot claim to be true NPP people when your actions are against the President’s manifesto promises”.



Mr Dery made the condemnation when he spoke to the media in Parliament after appearing before the House to respond to some questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).



Over the past weeks, aggrieved NPP supporters in the Karaga and Sissala West Districts of the Northern and Upper West regions engaged in lawless acts by locking up the offices of the Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme and District Chief Executive respectively.



Mr Dery also noted that every true NPP member has a responsibility to ensure that the President delivered on his campaign promises, adding, t’his is a social contract between the President and Ghanaians.’



He said the promises made by the President were very important and as such there was the need for peace and security in the country.



He said the government would continue to enforce the rule of law regardless of the people that were involved.

Mr Dery also refuted claims by the Minority that government was only engaged in talking without taking action against the marauding hooligans.



He said the arrest of NPP party executives in Karaga and Gwolu West was not mere rhetorics, but action taken against such offenders.



“As I speak to you today, we have some of our members who have been convicted, there have been arrests at Karaga and Gwolu, in the case of Techiman the incident is a hoax” he added.



Mr Dery further explained that the remit of the government was to arrest, investigate and prosecute such perpetrators but the sentencing of the wrongdoers was the responsibility of the judiciary, adding the executive cannot interfere with the court’s decision.



He said in the past issues like galamsey and land guards were put in the backburner so when the President decided to face those offences that had existed in the past it became necessary to get dedicated funding for those.



Mr Dery said in the case of the Fulani herdsmen, government had sent more Police men to Abetifi to beef up security in the area to protect life and property.



He said reports from the ground indicated that calm had returned to the area.



He said the Police in the area have been directed to provide security for teachers to return to those communities.