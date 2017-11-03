Publications On ‘KB Report’ Politically Motivated — Bagbin

Related Stories A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Alban Kinsford Sumani Bagbin, has said the “so-called publications” on the Kwesi Botchwey (KB) Committee Report by a section of the media are politically motivated.



According to Mr Bagbin, who is also a member of the KB Committee, “The publications are diversionary, to keep the NDC fighting among themselves and to prevent the party from seeing and bringing out the failings of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.”



In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra last Monday, the veteran politician who is also the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament insisted that ‘’the whole plot is diversionary and members of the NDC should remain calm’’.



In Mr Bagbin’s opinion, the NDC leadership took the wise decision to set up the KB Committee to get a scientific basis of why the NDC lost the 2016 polls, as well as rebuild, revitalise and rebrand the party to recapture political power in 2020.



“I know that is what all political parties in a mature democracy do and go through when they lose an election; they set up a committee rather than use emotions to explain the cause of defeat,” he stated.



Report can’t be made public



Defending why the report could not be made public, Mr Bagbin explained thus: “This strategic report is for the NDC and not for the public, which includes non-NDC members. If you publish the strategic report, it will then become the property of everybody, but it is not for everybody but the NDC,” he stated.



“I think what is captured in the KB report is for the total good of the NDC party,” Mr Bagbin declared, saying the leadership of the party was very committed to ensuring that the common good of the party was served.



Missing link



Mr Bagbin, however, said there was a missing link and a disconnect in which the leadership of the party was not adequately reaching out to party members, supporters and followers to brief and educate them on the essence of the KB report.



He said there was lack of information flow and the need for party leadership to assure members of the party that their concerns were being addressed.



“At this stage, party members need to know what is contained in the report,” he said.



He disclosed that the Council of Elders of the party, which is chaired by the founding father, former President Jerry John Rawlings, currently leading the process to revitalise the party, would succeed in uniting the party.