Ayisi-Boateng Is An 'Agent of Destabilization' - Namoale

Former La Dadekotopon Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Nii Amasah Namoale has said that George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa must be recalled.



“Ayisi-Boateng can be given a party position at Flagstaff House to manage party affairs, since his attitude is geared towards such things than what he holds now,” he said.



According to Nii Amasah Namoale, Ayisi-Boateng’s utterances cannot qualify him for such a position and the development of the country when the President who appointed him to occupy such a position claims to be a father for all.



Speaking on Kasapa FM’s ‘Anopa Kasapa’ programme, Namoale said he would rather want a Nigerian to protect him should he find himself in South Africa other than to be in the hands of Ayisi-Boateng.



Namoale described George Ayisi-Boateng as “a man with wicked blood in his head, indeed he is an agent of destabilization who needs not to be entertained.”



“I can’t understand what was behind his refusal to apologize to his ghastly statement until his party gurus forced him to do so,” he added.



