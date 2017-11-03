Aide To Ex-Veep Amissah-Arthur Jabs COCOBOD CEO

Related Stories James Agyenim-Boateng, former aide to Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, wonders why COCOBOD is not advocating for farmers and it's rather acting as a 'propaganda outfit' for the ruling government.



According to him, “Cocobod has leapfrogged to become a major propaganda outfit of this government. You rarely hear the new CEO talk about cocoa and cocoa farmers.”



Agyenim-Boateng was reacting to an allegation made by the CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo on social media.



Mr Aidoo had accused former President John Mahama of misapplying COCOBOD funds meant for cocoa-related projects.



He said John Mahama particularly influenced the construction of a CRIG Guest House in Bole in the Northern Region for his personal comfort.



The former President has however dismissed the claim, saying the facility was only refurbished during his tenure.