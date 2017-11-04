I Am Very Happy You Lost The Elections – Farida To Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed how his daughter Farida Mahama felt after he lost the 2016 Presidential elections.



Delivering a graduation lecture on the theme, “Challenges of democracy and development in Africa”, at the Institute of Security Studies in Nigeria, the former President recounted: “my daughter, Farida, who had gone to school in the morning arrived in the afternoon. She found me lying in bed which was unusual, because when I was President we could go a whole week without seeing each other.”



“She leaves the house early in the morning to be able to get to school on time, by which time I probably had not gotten out of bed. She gets back home late afternoon and I am in the Office and I get back in the night when she is asleep. So, we could go the whole week without seeing each other. For the first time, she came back from school and there I was lying on my bed and watching television.



“She asked me, ‘‘Daddy, didn’t you go to the Office?’’ I said ‘‘No, don’t you remember that I handed over to President Akufo-Addo yesterday.’’ She said OK; so it means you are not going to the Office anymore? I said ‘‘No, I have no Office to go to.’’ And she said, ‘‘then I am happy!’’ She added, ‘‘so will I be coming home from school and meeting you in the house? I said yes and she said, ‘‘then I am very happy that you lost the elections!”