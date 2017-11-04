Resign By Monday – Ade Coker to Ayisi-Boateng

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has told Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng to resign by Monday November 6th over his comments that members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) were his topmost priority.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng retracted and apologised for the comments 72 hours after his statement was widely condemned by civil society organisations, the Minority and a section of the populace who were calling for his dismissal.



But Mr Coker said the apology was not enough and that he should resign.



He said if Mr Ayis-Boateng doesn't resign then he should be sacked by the president, otherwise the comment will be considered as the position of the NPP



Commenting on this matter on TV3 Saturday November 4, he said : “I think the apology was an afterthought, I think the president at this moment must really look into this



“It is up to the president to decide but for me an apology is not enough. He should resign by Monday.”





