Sack Ayisi-Boateng Despite Apology — Queenstar P. Sawyerr

Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Agona East and former Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mrs Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to terminate the appointment of Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr George Ayisi-Boateng.



“President Akufo-Addo should still terminate Mr Ayisi-Boateng’s appointment despite his apology over some undiplomatic comments he made recently which attracted serious public condemnation,” she advised.



Speaking to a section of the media yesterday, she said the attitude of Mr Ayisi Boateng immediately after his comments did not make his apology convincing to the public.



According to Mrs Sawyerr, if the President relieved Mr Ayisi-Boateng of his post, it would serve as deterrent to other appointees.



“Appointees and ministers who speak divisively should be shown the exit from government,’ Mrs Sawyerr pointed out.



She advised all to be careful about what they say, considerating the nation’s cohesion.



She also advised politicians and public officials to be mindful of their utterances and the promises they make to the people.