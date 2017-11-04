Deputy Agric Minister Approved

Kennedy Nyarko Osei Related Stories The deputy minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has been unanimously approved by parliament to replace William Agyapong Quaittoo, who resigned his position a couple of months ago.



Mr Nyarko Osei, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, was vetted on Thursday, October 26, 2017 by the Appointments Committee following his nomination by President Akufo-Addo.



The nominee was highly commended by his colleague MPs for his good temperament and affability.



According to his fellow MPs, there is no doubt that he would deliver to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.



The first deputy minority chief whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim and NDC MP for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, were particularly full of praises for the deputy minister-designate, whom they said had distinguished himself as a young MP.



They asked him to continue to discharge his duties as an MP and also a minister.



NPP MP for Effutu, Alex Afenyo-Markin, asked Mr Nyarko Osei to assist his minister to completely eliminate army worms from the country.



He said the deputy minister-designate must promptly attend to concerns raised by fellow MPs in relation to the growth of agriculture.



Mr Afenyo-Markin said for instance, that some MPs had raised the issue of government compensating farmers whose farms were destroyed by the army worm invasion.



During the vetting, the NDC MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini Sayibu, had wanted to pin the deputy minister-designate down with reference to a statement he (Nyarko Osei) had allegedly made on Asempa FM to the effect that 80% of politicians are liars, especially NDC activists, but the deputy minister-designate told the committee that he did not remember making such a statement on the above-mentioned radio station.