It's A Tough Call But,...Akufo Addo Should Sack Ayisi Boateng - Kweku Baako Advises

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has asked George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa to step aside.



He said his comment was unpardonable; adding, “if you are caught, you face the music.”



Ayisi-Boateng has come under severe flak for saying at a public forum that members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) were his topmost priority.



A section of the public found his comment offensive and asked him to apologise. However he defended his comment; insisting he has nothing to apologise for. However when the bashing intensified, he apologised and retracted his comments.



But still, some consider his apology not sincere enough and therefore has to be sacked.



Speaking to the issue during a panel discussion on Joy FM's political platform, Newsfile, Saturday, Kweku Baako said: “if I had my way and if I was the adviser to the President I would say that they should ask him to step aside. It is better”.



According to him "none of us is perfect, so it is expected that occasionally we will slip here and there. All of us sitting here we have slipped some occasions. We have apologised, we have retracted and we’ve asked for forgiveness and we expect that people will do so. But High Commissioner to South Africa...he was speaking in a public forum...so I find it so difficult that he spoke [that] language and the content of it.”



Even though Kweku Baako thinks Ayisi-Boateng should step aside, he believes “it is within the prerogative of the President...whether he continues to be the High Commissioner to South Africa or not, it is within the jurisdiction of the President. That is the bottom line”.

















