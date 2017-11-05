John Mahama Tags Ghanapost GPS ‘419’...Asks Akufo Addo To Hold Someone Accountable

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the new digital address system as '419'.



“How can you launch a Google GPS system that is freely available on our mobile phone and say it is a national addressing system. It is such a pity. Why will you embarrass the president so much? You go and take a whole president to bring him to come and launch a system that is 419"



The software, Ghana Post GPS was launched on Wednesday, October 18, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to host the Digital addressing system in partial fulfillment of the government’s promise to formalize the Ghanaian economy.



Addressing a gathering of NDC supporters at a unity walk in Cape Coast in the Central region Sunday, the former President asked President Akufo Addo to hold accountable those who were involved in the launch of the 'fraudulent' $2.5 million digital addressing system.



“When we talk about accountability, this is where the president should show that he is serious about corruption. Somebody must account for 15 million giving away free of charge. When I was in office, there was a bus branding incident, GH¢3.6m, a minister of state resigned because of GH¢3.6m...When you come into office and you want to cover up, you can cover up. When things happen you just refuse to investigate them. The toughness of the fight against corruption is that you are able to take action against your own people and that is what we did when we were in office. Here the NPP seems unable to take, the president seems unable to take self-action in anything.”