Atubiga Is Even My Favourite Presidential Candidate — Fmr Prez Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that the two-time failed parliamentary candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Binduri Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr Stephen Atubiga is his favourite presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential elections.



Mr Mahama, who today (Sunday) gave a strong indication of his preparedness to lead the NDC in the 2020 presidential race advised all other members of the party who had presidential ambitions to lead the party in the 2020 elections to be circumspect in their utterances.



According to him, no matter who becomes the presidential candidate of the party in 2020 elections, the person would need the support of other party members.



“I have no problem with any of my colleagues who has expressed interest in leading this great party. Let us not attack anyone because whoever is elected to lead us to victory 2020, will need the support of each and every one”, he said.



He added that “Spio was my boss and later became my minister; Joshua was my colleague in Parliament and later became the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Slyvester was the NHIS Boss and later a Presidential Staffer… It’s not now that they want to contest that I will have a problem with them. Atubiga is even my favourite Presidential candidate. Let us all work in unity for victory 2020”.



The former President was speaking at a Unity Walk organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast in the Central Regional on Sunday morning.



The walk, organised on the theme: “Mobilization of the Grassroots”, is the third to be undertaken by the party following the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections.