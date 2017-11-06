Mahama compares Akufo-Addo and his appointees to pigs   

The humiliating defeat of President John Mahama and his NDC seems to have had more than telling effects on the former Ghanaian leader than what can be considered to be normalcy.



Much as everyone has the inalienable right to express his or her sentiments on matters of national importance, going to the extent of labeling fellow human beings as animals is a tragedy of an epic magnitude.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, it is sad, has sunk so low to the extent that he is able to call members of the ruling party, including His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as pigs.



Addressing party faithfuls who had gathered in Cape Coast after their unity walk, the former president uncharitably described the current president and his team with an expressions far less dishonourable than expected of a statesman.



“When they [NPP] were looking for your votes, President Akufo-Addo said they shall open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians, irrespective of their party or ethnic affiliations. He came to power and now that the *pigs* are enjoying, they say some Ghanaians are more Ghanaian than others. For something like this, you don’t call the person to the Flagstaff House, draft an apology letter for him and ask him to sign. You sack him at once.” President Mahama said.

This is the lowest ebb a former president could descend to. Describing fellow human beings as pigs is not something our society expects to hear from the ordinary person out there, let alone a former president.



Inasmuch as nothing debars him from expression his aversion towards how the Ayisi-Boateng matter has been handled doesn't warrant him from employing such dictions to describe the President of the Republic.



Mahama has brought the name of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, his Veep and the entire Presidency into disrepute.



It appears referring to political opponents as pigs is something that’s veined in the bloodstreams of members of the opposition party.



Not long ago, Alhassan Suhuyini referred to a young man as a pig and wouldn’t wrestle with him on the flimsy ground that he was Akan.







This repulsive as well as repugnant behaviour of the former president must be condemned by all and sundry as it sharply departs from the cultural values with which Ghanaians are raised.