Mahama Hints At 2020 Flagbearership Slot...

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given the strongest indication about his interest to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections in 2020.



John Mahama, under whose leadership the party woefully lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), gave the assurance when he spoke at an NDC Unity Walk in the Central Region today [Sunday].



Several members of the NDC including, Nadowli-Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, former NHIA boss, Slyvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi, former MP for La-Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoaleamong others, have given indications they may contest the flagbearership position.



Speaking at the event, John Maham said he bears no grudges against persons who have shown interest in the party’s flagbearership position.



“I have no problem with any of my colleagues who has expressed interest in leading this great party. Let us not attack anyone because whoever is elected to lead us to victory 2020, will need the support of each and everyone.”



He said: “Spio was my boss and later became my minister; Joshua was my colleague in Parliament and later became the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Slyvester was the NHIS Boss and later a Presidential Staffer… It’s not now that they want to contest that I will have a problem with them. Atubiga is even my favourite Presidential candidate. Let us all work in unity for victory 2020,” he added.

The walk, themed, “Mobilization of the Grassroots”, is the third to be undertaken by the party after previous ones in Tamale and Accra.





