Let's Work In Unity For Victory 2020 - Ex- Prez Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked members of the the National Democratic Congress to work together as one family for the party's victory come 2020.



He says this is not the time to attack each other but rather plan and reprogram ahead for election 2020.



The former President who joined thousands of supporters in Cape Coast for the region's edition of the party's 'Unity Walk' also asked various individuals who have interest in leading the party come 2020 to avoid doing things that will further destroy the image of the party and also deepen woes as the party embarks on its healing and transformational tour.



For me, "I have no problem with any of my colleagues who have expressed interest in leading this great party. Let us not attack anyone because whoever is elected to lead us to victory 2020 will need the support of each and everyone."



"Spio was my boss and later became my Minister, Joshua was my colleague in parliament and later became the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Sylvester was the NHIS Boss and later a Presidential Staffer . . . It is not now that they want to contest that I will have a problem with them. Atubiga is even my favourite Presidential candidate," he added.



The well attended walk saw party faithfuls from across the country including the former President.