Dr. Bawumia Will Be Hauled Before The Special Prosecutor - Koku

Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has indicated that the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be hauled before the Special Prosecutor over the $2.5 million Ghana Post GPS application.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia will be put to test by the Special Prosecutor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government wants to introduce to answer questions involving the fraudulent $2.5 million Ghana Post GPS app which the Vice President claims to be unique, but has turned out to be irrelevant.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, he stated that corruption has taken centre stage in the Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia government especially the ‘419’ Ghana Post GPS app which is leading people to public latrines instead of their requested destinations.



“Someone from Lashibi to Mamprobi using the Ghana Post GPS lost his direction to public latrine and so the Special Prosecutor they [NPP government] are bringing, Dr. Bawumia should remember that he will be hauled before the body. That app which they have used huge state money to purchase and has turned out to be ‘419’, we will ask him and test him with the Special Prosecutor,” he said..



He insisted the Ghana Post GPS app which Dr Bawumia touts as unique in the world is tinted with fraud.



Touching on the NDC's attempt to remove Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, George Ayisi- Boateng, Koku Anyidoho said the move is more relevant to the development of the country than the re-organization of NDC.



He reiterated that concentrating on the re-organization of NDC will not solve the problems Ghanaians are facing under Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia government; thus, people should stop urging them to concentrate on building their party.



“We have admitted that we have lost the election and we are in opposition, trying to manage and re-organize the party again . . . we are not talking about the re-organization of our party because it will not solve the problem of the country imposed by Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.



“The Kwesi Botchwey(KB) report is not the one to ensure peace in the country but the one to bring peace in this country is this government in power. This country will not collapse because of the KB report and those who want positions in NDC, but if Ghana will collapse it will depend on the measures President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia and their appointees put in place,” he said.