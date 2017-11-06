John Mahama 'Jealous' Of Akufo-Addo - George Andah

Related Stories Deputy Communications Minister, Neenyi George Andah has criticised the former President for rubbishing a government initiative to formalise the economy by rolling out the digital address system.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama over the weekend described as fraudulent, the government decision to pay $2.5 million to procure a digital address system which is available of Google map free of charge.



The former President therefore charged the President to “show that he is serious about corruption” by holding someone accountable for the launch of the $2.5 million digital addressing system which he describes as fraudulent.



But responding to the former president on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Monday, the Deputy Minister described as unfortunate, for ex-President John Mahama who once served as Deputy Communications Minister to make such uninformed comments about the digital address system.



According to Mr. Andah, the former President is probably jealous of the fast pace at which the Nana Akufo-Addo administration is moving after being in office in under a year.