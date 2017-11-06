Related Stories Ex-President John Dramani Mahama appears to have become the recent sensation in Ghana after making certain comments at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Unity walk in the Central Region.



The Unity Walk which took place at Cape Coast on Sunday saw in attendance various dignitaries of the party, members and supporters.



Addressing the gathering, Ex-President John Mahama sought to unearth the unscrupulous behaviour of the Akufo-Addo administration since it took over the affairs of the country.



Quoting from George Orwell's popular allegory 'Animal Farm', Ex-President Mahama likened the Akufo-Addo led government to "pigs" as he said; "when they [NPP] were looking for your votes, President Akufo-Addo said they shall open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians, irrespective of their party or ethnic affiliations. He came to power and now that the 'pigs' are enjoying, they say some Ghanaians are more Ghanaian than others."



Though some have described the former President's quote as insulting, his party members believed he made it in the 'Animal Farm' context.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Monday, Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of the NPP, Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta has registered his disappointment in Ex-President John Mahama.



To him, Ex-President Mahama, as he's touted to be a Communicator, should have sifted his words and properly used the right narratives to address his party members and supporters.



Nana Fredua however questioned Mahama's moral ground to make such narrative about the NPP government after presiding over tonnes of corrupt activities while in government.



Citing some instances where the Ex-President gleefully watched over his appointees' corrupt behaviours and operations; Nana Fredua wondered how he (Mahama) could accuse President Akufo-Addo of failing to dismiss Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, among other claims made by the former President.



He also sought to find out what the "pigs" in Mahama's comments represented, asking "what specific thing did Mahama want to tell us? They say he’s a Communicator. I have no problem with that but it has revealed things".



In his estimation, the former President meant all NPP members and supporters are pigs, and so expressed bitter feelings over such remarks.



"He said pigs are enjoying than Ghanaians. He explained it to us. So, it means I, as an NPP member, I am a pig. All NPP members are pigs. We’ve received it and we’re listening . . . ”







