The President Will Not Sack Ayisi-Boateng – Mustapha Hamid

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the apology rendered by Mr George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, has revealed.



Mr Ayisi-Boatneg was heavily criticised by the public, especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Members of Parliaments, for stating that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were his utmost priority and that they are more Ghanaian than others.



Following the condemnation, Mr Ayisi-Boateng apologised for his comments saying: “I have, upon sober reflection, decided to retract the comments I made during my interaction with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region over the weekend. I have realised that my statement is unfortunate and at variance with the letter and spirit of the Ghanaian constitution and the dignified office of High Commissioner that I occupy. I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interest of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and to grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented, irrespective of their political affiliation.



“I regret the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry. I, therefore, wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the Presidency and all Ghanaians.”



But after his apology, former President John Dramani Mahama, while speaking at the NDC’s Unity Walk in Cape Coast on Sunday, 5 November criticised President Akufo-Addo for not sacking Mr Ayisi-Boateng.



Mr Mahama said if he were to be at the helm of affairs, he would have sacked Mr Ayisi-Boateng instantly.



But speaking on Asempa FM Monday, 6 November, Mr Hamid said: “The president has accepted the apology.”



He added: “If someone apologises and shows remorse over his or her actions and asks for forgiveness, you will have to forgive that person and give them a second chance. And, so, that is it, he retracted his words and apologised, the president has also accepted the apology, and, so, he will continue doing his work as the High Commissioner.”





