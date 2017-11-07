Minority Behaving Like They Are The Majority In Parliament; I'm Happy - Mahama

Related Stories Former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, has sent a notice to the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs), congratulating them for being effective in opposition and always putting pressure on their colleague MPs on the Majority side to do the right thing.



He said even though the NDC MPs are in the Minority side of the House, they have discharged their duties diligently as if they are the Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members.



“The Minority in Parliament is doing a good work and I want to salute them. They are in Minority but they have been behaving like they are the Majority. The way they are dribbling the Majority in Parliament, I want to congratulate our MPs”, he noted.



Mr. Mahama who is seeking to become the Presidential Candidate for the NDC in election 2020 made this observation, Sunday, November 5, 2017, when addressing thousands of party faithful who gathered at the London Bridge, moments after walking through some principal streets in Cape Coast in the party’s 3rd Unity Walk exercise.



The Unity Walk campaign, an initiative of Kojo Bonsu, former MCE for Kumasi, forms part of the strategies by the party to reorganize grassroots support to position the NDC as the obvious political party going into the 2020 general elections.



The Minority NDC MPs have been very vocal on a number of issues ranging from government policies to happenings in the society and offered alternative solutions to some challenges confronting the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.



They have also on a number of occasions through series of press conferences and during discussions on the floor of Parliament drawn the government’s attention to some difficulties confronting some Ghanaians abroad and those desirous of traveling outside the country and called on the authorities that be to act.