Take Bawumia’s Education, Insults Won't help You – Hamid to NDC

Related Stories Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put an end to the cacophony on the digital application since it will not help its image.



He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be smeared with corruption by merely throwing tantrums at it.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story Monday, Mr Hamid said the GhanaPost GPS app contract was awarded in a more credible manner than what pertained in the past regime.



Ex-President John Mahama revived discussions around the digital addressing application when he described it as a “419 system.”



At the NDC’s Unity Walk in the Central Region Sunday, the former Ghanaian leader said the appointee behind the $2.5million app has to be held responsible for “embarrassing” the nation.



“How can you launch a Google GPS system that is freely available on our mobile phones and say it is a national addressing system?” Mr Mahama said.



But Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the former President “has no clue about what he was talking about.”



He was surprised Mr Mahama has got the “effrontery to talk about 419 scams” when his government had a lot of that.



But former deputy Information Minister, Murtala Mohammed reacted to the Vice President describing him as an “apology of a Vice President.”



He said Dr Bawumia speaks as though the NDC is full of ignorant and unintelligent people.



The Vice President noted the government is readying to prosecute past officials found to have engaged in questionable transactions.



Murtala called the bluff of Dr Bawumia, challenging the government to head to court.



“If you say you are going to prosecute people, you don’t do it in the media, you go to court,” he said.



But Mr Hamid said insults and attempts to vilify the government will rather affect the image of the NDC.



“The issue at stake is that the former President has said the digital address is 419 [but] the Vice President has responded by giving him an education,” he said.