Sack Energy Minister - NPP Chairman Urges President

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Ofori Ampomah, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately sack the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, if he [the President] has the workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at heart.



According to Mr. Ampomah, who doubles as the Chairman for ECG Contractors Association, his call on the president to relieve the minister from his post has become necessary because “Mr. Agyarko’s continuous stay in office will affect the electoral fortunes of the NPP in 2020.”



In an exclusive interview with Today in Accra yesterday, Mr. Ampomah was unhappy about what he termed as the recent ‘abusive and divisive’ statements by Mr. Agyarko against the workers of ECG following their stance on the on-going concession of the ECG by government.



“Mr. President, my advice is that change the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, immediately because he is not performing at all. The actions and inactions of the energy minister are killing and destroying the rapport the NPP government has had with the teeming workers of ECG and state energy agencies.



“…why should the minister verbally attack workers of the ECG by describing them as ‘incompetent workers who do not have expertise and skills to manage the ECG well? So the issue is either the president continues to allow the minister to hold his position or we lose the 2020 election to the opposition NDC.”



The NPP chairman felt saddened by his party’s failure to keep their promise on the sale of the ECG.



“Being the Chairman of ECG Contractors Association, I personally met all union members of ECG during the 2016 electioneering campaign and made lot allegations against the NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama with respect to the privatisation of the EGC. We promised the workers that we will not make the mistake with respect to privatisation of ECG should the workers vote massively for the NPP.



“…but it came to me as a surprise that the documentations with regard to the concession of the ECG were approved before we came to power. So we cannot do anything about it now. What we need to do now as a government is to appeal to the workers to have patience with us and not to use verbal attacks on them,” he advised.