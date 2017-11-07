John Boadu Fights John Mahama

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has dared former President John Dramani Mahama to produce evidence of corruption in the NPP administration, if he indeed has any.



He stated that he was not comfortable with Mr. Mahama’s recent corruption allegation against the government, stressing that the former president should be specific about his claim.



John Boadu insisted that Mr. Mahama doesn’t have evidence to convict any official of the NPP administration of corruption, adding that he (Mahama) is just doing the usual NDC propaganda.



He said Mr. Mahama is a citizen of the country therefore if he has any evidence of corruption against any NPP official, he should report that person to the security agencies for prosecution.



According the NPP acting general secretary, Mr Mahama standing on political platforms to make unfounded and wild corruption allegations against government officials would not serve the interest of anybody.



“I am challenging ex-President Mahama to produce any evidence of corruption against NPP government officials to the appropriate security agencies so that they would investigate those officials and prosecute them,” he charged.



Mr John Boadu descended heavily on Mr. Mahama for presiding over an NDC government which upheld corruption and therefore he (Mahama) doesn’t have the moral right to accuse someone of corruption.



“It was during his tenure of office that the residence of the vice president was constructed at a staggering cost of US$14 million, among other clear corrupt practices,” the NPP chief scribe indicated.