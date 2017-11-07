We’ve Not Received Any Petition For Agyapong’s Reinstatement – Freddie Blay

Related Stories The hierarchy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is yet to receive any official petition demanding the reinstatement of its suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



This is regardless of a number of groups making appeals in the media for the NPP hierarchy to forgive him.



The NPP suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr. Agyapong in 2015, after they were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.



Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe, subsequently filed a suit over their suspension, but both suits were thrown out by the court.



Speaking to Citi News, the acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay, said the NPP had no intention of reversing, what he called, justified suspensions.



“Nothing has come before us. The National Executive Council took the decision. The National Council endorsed it. Nothing has been done about it… they were suspended indefinitely for some good reasons and nobody has thought it proper that this matter should be raised again.”



Mr. Blay further defended the party’s suspension as being the right move as it had no effect on the NPP’s election fortunes.



“There were people who were agitating that since they [Kwabena Agyapong, Sammy Crabbe and Paul Afoko] had been suspended, we were going to totally lose the election, particularly NDC or sympathetic media that support the NDC. They have been put to shame. We won.”



Reasons for Kwabena Agyepong suspension



A) Violation of Article 3(D) of the NPP constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts including;



i. His disregard for NEC decision on 23rd October, 2015, suspending Mr. Paul Afoko.



ii. Various Public statements he made that cast the Party in bad light.



B) He engaged in unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC, such as;



i. Writing to the Electoral Commission designating only himself and suspended Chairman Afoko as the only authorized signatories.



ii. Granting waivers to parliamentary aspirants



iii. Non-reference of legal matters to the proper legal Committee of the Party



iv. Interference with Constituency primaries against National Appeal Committee decisions and also, Court decisions.



v. Misrepresentation/misleading of NEC on status of some constituency primaries



vi. He, in conjunction with suspended Chairman Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, launched Party cards without authorizations from NEC.





