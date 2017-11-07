NPP MP Narrowly Escapes Assassination

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye over the weekend escaped an assassination attempt on his life.



The incident occurred at his family house in Otoase in his constituency on Monday November 6, 2017.



In an interview on Adom News, Hon Ayeh-Paye said it all begun when he stopped the construction of a public toilet just in front of his family house in the constituency.



He said when he quizzed those building the toilet, they told him the queen mother in the area gave them the order. “I got furious, drove them away and reported the matter to the police” he stated. However, the Ayensuano MP said the queen mother peeved about his action, hired some land guards who sprayed bullets and wreck havoc in his family house.



What was surprising, he noted was the land guards kept asking his family members of his whereabouts but “I was lucky I had returned to Accra but one of the nephews sustained gunshot wounds”.



Hon Ayeh-Paye expressed shock at the development when in fact the queen mother is his cousin and could have solved this issue amicably.



“The queen mother and the Chief in the town are at loggerheads so I have stopped going to the palace. But she has always been accusing me of conniving with the chief,” he bemoaned.



The NPP MP said he is living in fear and is appealing for security protection for himself and his family especially in the constituency.