Rawlings Gradually Moving Away From NDC - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed they invited former President Jerry John Rawlings to the party’s unity walk in the region.



But when the match publicized walk came off on Sunday November 5, 2017 in Cape Coast, the former President did not honour the invitation.



This gives more credence to claims that Mr. Rawlings is gradually moving away from the party he founded which he described a corrupt.



The former President did not attend the unity walk in Tamale; he didn’t attend the unity walk in Accra thus not surprising he was not in Cape Coast.



This notwithstanding, several stalwarts of the NDC including former president John Dramani Mahama and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Joshua Alabi and other flagbearer hopefuls took part in the exercise.



The walk was a platform to unite its front ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Reacting to allegations that the allegations that the unity walk was to test the popularity of John Mahama, Allotey Jacobs said he is the people’s choice.



“Cape Coast went agog seeing Mahama and it gave me hope that the NDC will indeed win the 2020 elections” he stressed.



The Central Regional NDC Chairman said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has seen the end is near hence it resolve to divert attention.



“The NPP is shaken seeing the massive crowd. This is not rented crowd, they are people who love the NDC” Allotey Jacobs added.