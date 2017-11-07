Where Is The Special Prosecutor? Koku Anyidoho Pokes NPP

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has stated that members of the past NDC government are not afraid of the Special Prosecutor office the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government wants to create to deal with corrupt officials.



According to him, the NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has been touting the Special Prosecutor's office as the panacea to end corruption in Ghana.



He said not more than five countries in the whole of Africa have such offices to deal with corrupt officials.



Reaction



Mr Anyidoho who made the remarks on Accra-based Peace FM Tuesday, rather asked the Akufo-Addo led government to work to fulfill the numerous promises they made to Ghanaians during the 2016 campaign period.



We are not afraid of the Special Prosecutor….the Special Prosecutor is not an angel, he said, questioning, the Special Prosecutor….the Special Prosecutor, who is he and where is the Special Prosecutor?



Mr Anyidoho said members of the past administration were ready for the Special Prosecutor and that the Special Prosecutor would equally catch members of the NPP government.



Bawumia



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, November 6, 2017, while responding to criticism of the government by former President John Dramani Mahama, threatened that the Akufo-Addo led government would soon set up the Special Prosecutor's office to deal with corrupt state officials.



Former President John Dramani Mahama had accused government officials of “embarrassing” President Akufo-Addo with a “419” digital addressing application which cost Ghana US$2.5 million when it already existed on mobile phones and available for free.



Ex-President Mahama made the remarks when addressing supporters of the NDC after a Unity Walk in Cape Coast in the Central Region on Sunday, November 5, this year.



A visibly angry Bawuamia retorted that the Digital Addressing System was a value for money project unlike none of many projects he listed under President Mahama that he said proved to be phantom projects, capping his comment with the threat that the Special Prosecutor would soon get to work.



Delays



However, commenting on the issues, a past Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mr Vitus Azeem, said the NPP government had delayed in setting up the Special Prosecutor's office.



He said the Akufo-Addo led government promised to set up the office by October but neither the office nor the one to handle it has been completed.