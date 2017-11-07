NPP TITANS Clash....Kwabena Agyapong Sues Wontumi, Multimedia Group

Related Stories Suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr.Kwabena Agyapong has hauled the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the Multimedia Group before a High Court over alleged defamatory comments.



Lawyers for the embattled General Secretary are seeking from the court “an order compelling the first defendant to immediately cause to be retracted the defamatory statement via the same medium used in making them thus through the frequency modulation of the second defendant and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff via the same media.



“An order of the court compelling the first defendant to write a letter personally addressed to the plaintiff admitting his comments were untrue and unfortunate and given his tacit commitment never again to spew such falsehood and scandalous defamatory remarks on the person of the plaintiff," in a writ sighted by Peacfmonline.com.



They are also seeking among other reliefs, GHC400, 000 as punitive and exemplary damages to the plaintiff as damages for the defamatory comments (he the defendant said about the plaintiff).



In a notice earlier served by his lawyers, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates and copied Peacefmonline.com on 31st October, Mr. Agyapong asked Chairman Wontumi to retract a slanderous statement made against their client and his “tacit assurance that never again will you ever conduct yourself in such an unfortunate manner”.



According to the letter, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako on October 28, 2017 on Kumasi based Nhyira FM made statements targeted at bringing the hard earned reputation of the suspended General Secretary into disrepute.



Lawyers for Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates gave Chairman Wontumi a Friday 3rd November, 2017 deadline, to retract and apologize for the defamatory unsavory remarks he made against Kwabena Agyepong on the same platforms he used; Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra based Neat FM.



But Chairman Wontumi pooh-poohed on the demand and vowed that he "would never ever apologize to Mr. Kwabena Agyapong if that is what he is looking for.”



In a swift response to the notice, he maintained that any move to reinstate Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, would trigger major backlash and cause uproar within the party.



He also dared the embattled General Secretary to drag him to court, if he (Agyepong) so wishes.



And it seems Mr Agyapong has picked up the gauntlet.





Attached is a copy of the writ filed by lawyers for Kwabena Agyapong seeking legal redress for the falsehood and scandalous defamatory remarks on his person made by Chairman Wontumi.