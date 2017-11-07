NPP Serial Callers Storm Radio Station In Western Region

Related Stories Serial callers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday stormed Henex Radio, a local radio station in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency in the Western Region to stop the communication team of the party from speaking.



Fear and Panic gripped the Bibiani NPP Communication members as the aggrieved serial callers took over the entire premises of the radio station, chanting war songs.



According to them, the party after winning power has neglected them; adding, no party executive has ever called any of them to even acknowledge the work they did to bring the party back to power.



In a report by Peace FM correspondent, Awuku Addo, the leader of the serial callers, who was called Ghana Man, said they will no longer allow the leadership of the party in Bibiani to go on any radio station in the district to talk on behalf of the party.



The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituency communications director, Mr. Kwabena Amankwah confirmed the unfair treatment the leadership of the party have subjected the serial callers to and pleaded with them to exercise restraint.



Mr Appiah Kubi, Constituency Secretary, however said he was shocked at what transpired; claiming that he as the constituency secretary has never heard anything about their neglect. Nonetheless, he also pleaded with them to be patient as the leadership of the party will be meeting urgently to deliberate on how to resolve the issue amicably.