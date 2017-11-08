There’s No Doubt The Presidency Is Ours In 2020 – NDC Chairman

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is wiggling their way back into power come 2020.



This according to the National Chairman of the party is riding on relentless efforts by the party to snatch power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on ‘State of Affairs’ on GhOne TV Monday evening, Kofi Portuphy indicated that the NDC after suffering a humiliating defeat in the 2016 general elections has learnt from its mistakes and in a bid to take up the mantle again, the board is being redrafted.



Mr. Portuphy flattered the National Democratic Congress as having members competent and confident enough to contest and win the 2020 elections despite the NPP’s unrelenting feat in achieving its outnumbering campaign promises.



He said, “We have the men. Our management capabilities are high, we are skillful and we have demonstrated it before. In terms of the last election, we could not put our acts together, we must accept that one, but I am saying that we are working very hard.



Mr. Portuphy who boasted of his party’s proficiency maintained that, “We are working very hard.”



Adding that “we are not going to pride ourselves only in the past, but we are working very hard to overcome the bridges that we couldn’t build. We must now build the bridges properly, so we can interact with both sides of the stream.”