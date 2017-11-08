All Who Have Shown Interest In NDC Flagbearership Are Competent

Related Stories Chairperson of the main opposition party, the NDC, Kofi Portuphy has expressed confidence in the leadership capabilities and proficiency of all persons who have made known their interest in vying for the flagbearership of the party.



He said, “They could lead this party, with our support we can move from the opposition to government”.



Mr Portuphy, however, said he was neutral and didn't have a favourite since he is the national chairman of the party.



He was however quick to add that the party is a long way away from discussing flagbearership saying that “our concern is to register our members and organise our branch elections and build a solid foundation. It’s long after that that we will be talking about presidential candidates.



Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, the long-serving MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Kingsford Bagbin; former Trade minister, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye and party member, Stephen Atubiga have all expressed interest in the position.



Former MP for La Dade Kotopong, Nii Amasah Namoale, who had also expressed interest earlier this week withdrew his interest, pledging his support to Prof Alabi.



Even though former president Mahama is expected to also contest for the position, he has stated that it is too early for him to express any interest.