Kwabena Agyepong's Lawyer Just Want To Be Popular - Wontumi Claims

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako says Counsel for Kwabena Agyepong, the suspended NPP General Secretary, Nana Freduah Agyeman Osborn, just wants to be popular through him; thereby sueing him for defamation.



Mr.Kwabena Agyapong has hauled the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the Multimedia Group before the High Court over alleged defamatory comments.



Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have said that the indefinitely suspended NPP General Secretary betrayed his party by associating with elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a bid to work against the NPP.



In a letter dated October 30, 2017, Mr. Agyepong’s lawyer, Nana Freduah Agyeman Osborn, said his client is asking the court to issue “an order compelling the first defendant [Mr Boasiako] to immediately cause to be retracted the defamatory statement via the same medium used in making them [comments], thus through the frequency modulation of the second defendant and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff via the same media”.



He also wants “an order of the court compelling the first defendant to pay an amount of GHc 400, 000 as punitive and exemplary damages to the plaintiff [him] as damages for the defamatory comments.”



But Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 6pm News bulletin on Tuesday, said he is yet to receive the suit from Kwabena Agyepong and his lawyer.



To him Nana Freduah Agyeman Osborn just wants to gain fame through him.



" . . The lawyer should just turn into a journalist . . . he is jumping from radio station to radio station just to use my name to be popular . . . if he is a lawyer he should just do a lawyer's work," he said.



He asked them to bring the suit to him on Thursday at the office.



Lawyers for Mr. Kwabena Agyepong, Sarfo Gyamfi and Associates gave Chairman Wontumi a Friday 3rd November, 2017 deadline, to retract and apologize for the defamatory unsavory remarks he made against Kwabena Agyepong on the same platforms he used; Nhyira FM in Kumasi and Accra based Neat FM.



But Chairman Wontumi pooh-poohed on the demand and vowed that he "would never ever apologize to Mr. Kwabena Agyapong if that is what he is looking for.”



