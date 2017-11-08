It’ll Be Politically Suicidal To Reinstate Kwabena Agyepong And Others - Obiri Boahene

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene has described as politically suicidal any plan to reinstate suspended General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, National Chairman Paul Afoko and First Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe.



According to him, even though he is not the spokesperson for the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council, it is not so simple for the party to reinstate the suspended National Executives.



Speaking to the issue raised by some NPP members demanding that Kwabena Agyepong is reinstated as the General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that the group should rather petition the NEC and the matter will be transferred to the National Council.



He however added that the reinstatement of the suspended national executives is not the priority of the party as there are more pressing issues confronting the party which demands immediate attention.



He stressed that it is the priority of the party to make some constitutional amendments on the operations of the executives; as well as the construction of an ultra modern party headquarters just as the NDC has done.



The NPP Deputy Chief Scribe therefore suggested to those calling for the reinstatement of the suspended national executives to consider the fact that NPP has won power, and the services of the suspended national executives no longer needed.



“Why don’t you also say that the party has won power and so why do we need their services? So to reinstate or not to reinstate is not number one priority for the party, but let me conclude by saying that it will be politically suicidal for the party to do any reinstatement. With my experience in politics, it will be politically suicidal for the party to do that. I will not explain further but it is politically suicidal to do that because the issue is very dicey,” he asserted.