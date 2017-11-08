Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo to distance himself and his presidency from the ‘false’ activities of the General Overseer of Glorious Word International Church, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the president must "burn the demonic horn" that was presented to him by the false prophet when he visited his church after he won the elections.



He said "Owusu Bempah is not of God and his activities on radio and television clearly depicts so".



He noted that president should not allow himself to be lured by the false prophecies of the "so-called prophet" who is record to have stated that "what transpired in the 2016 elections was not the making of a man but the glorious handiwork of God on the president and for matter Ghanaians."



The ‘Educated Fisherman’ as Chairman Allotey is affectionately called, urged the President to go down on his knees and pray to God and have the demonic horn the false prophet presented to him when he visited his church at Odorkor-Busia, a suburb in Accra, destroyed.



According to him, the horn the false prophet presented to the president was devilish and must not be countenanced by the presidency.



"The president must throw away the demonic horn given to him by the false prophet before it is too late," he warned.



Mr Allotey Jacobs made this comment on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Accra-based Happy FM.



"I love the president and his style in government and he must not be seen to be deceived the likes of Owusu Bempah, a false prophet as such."



"These people must not be given any attention in the Nana Addo’s government because their activities are questionable in the country.



Such pastors will drag the image of the president into the mud as time goes on," he said.



He further argued that some of the prophetic comments being made by the Rev Owusu Bempah are not true - “So any time a pastor makes these statements referring to a leader being elevated should tell you the kind of pastor that person is. That man is a false prophet and it is about time he is told in the face".