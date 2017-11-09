All Mahama, NDC’s ‘Evil Deeds’ Will Be Avenged In 2020 - NPP Organiser

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Acting Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic party (NPP), Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, has expressed shock about what he describes as ‘desperate efforts’ by former President, John Dramani Mahama to stand on the ticket of the NDC and lead the country again.



According to Mr. Agyenim Boateng, it is God's own ways to pay back the evil and mischievous things John Dramani Mahama did against Ghanaians when he was a President.



He argues that Mr. Mahama during his tenure, stole the taxpayers money without thinking about the poor Ghanaians and that 2019 - 2020 will be a time the merciful God will show revenge on him to take away all the money and properties he has allegedly stolen in Ghana.



"You cannot cheat the innocent people of Ghana and be set free. John Dramani Mahama planted corrupt, selfish and arrogant leaders but God will teach them a great lesson in 2020", he charged.



According to him, there are some innocent souls who died as a results of hardships and frustrations during the administration of NDC led by John Dramani Mahama and their souls will avenge their death in 2020.



"Nana Akufo-Addo, parents and children thank you very much for your competence, visionary and prudent policies your administration have implemented to save the poor Ghanaians", he added.