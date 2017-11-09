NDC Has Never Been In Disarray- Namoale

Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress [NDC] Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Amasah Namoale has said that his party is the most united ever in the history of the country's politics.



“NDC is a party which has never faced any form of disarray, we are united even in opposition, and indeed we are united in everything we do. Throwing your weight behind a particular contestant during national election contests are democratic and normal official procedures taken in every political party. This happens anytime a party is going for congress to elect new executives for its party,” he said.



Speaking on Kasapa FM’s morning show, Namoale pointed out that the suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong's decision to drag the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, before the High Court over alleged defamatory comments, shows how disjointed the NPP is and can be.



He said this was the NDC’s main reason of advising citizens not to vote the NPP into power but they refused.



Some of these disagreements, we said will affect the country in the long run because it will interrupt the smooth running of state affairs, since such cases will involve some government appointees appearing in court during working hours.



“Our subsequent unity walks are not geared towards uniting the party because we are disunited, but it is unity as a now,” this was his response to why unity walks are being organized despite his party being unitied.







